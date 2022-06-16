© 2022 WVPE
Two found dead inside Elkhart home, police investigating

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published June 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the 1300 block of West Franklin Street in Elkhart.

In a news release, the Elkhart Police Department says officers were dispatched to the home around 12:15 p.m. Thursday after a 911 call. An adult man and woman were found inside with gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe it is an isolated incident, and that there’s no danger to the public.

The Elkhart Police Department is a financial supporter of WVPE.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
