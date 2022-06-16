Two found dead inside Elkhart home, police investigating

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the 1300 block of West Franklin Street in Elkhart.

In a news release, the Elkhart Police Department says officers were dispatched to the home around 12:15 p.m. Thursday after a 911 call. An adult man and woman were found inside with gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe it is an isolated incident, and that there’s no danger to the public.

