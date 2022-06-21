Goshen man pleads guilty to February double murder in Elkhart Papa John’s restaurant

A Goshen man charged with killing two former co-workers at an Elkhart Papa John’s in February has pled guilty to two counts of murder.

Twenty-year-old Jose Benitez-Tilley was arrested in February for allegedly shooting and killing 37-year-old Dustin Carr and 22-year-old Haley Smith in the store on the night of February 13.

The bodies of Carr and Smith, who were engaged, were discovered behind the restaurant the next day. A subsequent investigation uncovered that Benitez-Tilley had gone to the restaurant to ask for his job back, and that he, Carr and Smith were the only people in the store right before it closed.

Benitez-Tilley pled guilty to two counts of murder on June 17 under a plea agreement with prosecutors. His sentencing is set for mid-July.

