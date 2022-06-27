St. Joseph County jail officer killed in Mishawaka drive-by shooting

Mishawaka police are investigating after a St. Joseph County corrections officer was shot and killed in a Sunday evening drive-by shooting.

In a news release, police say they were called to the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard a little after 6 p.m. on Sunday and found 28-year-old Rhema Harris inside a house there with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Harris was taken to a local hospital but died of her injury. She had worked as a corrections officer in the St. Joseph County Jail for just under one year but was also undergoing the testing process to become an officer with the county police department.

In a statement, Sheriff Bill Redman called the incident “another senseless act of violence” and asked people to keep Harris, her family and coworkers in their thoughts and prayers.

An autopsy for Harris is scheduled for Tuesday. No arrests have been made at this time.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.