Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail, Indiana State Police investigating

The Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate was found dead in her cell at the St. Joseph County Jail Thursday morning.

According to a press release, jail staff found the female inmate alone and unresponsive in her cell in the jail’s medical unit at around 8:30 a.m. Jail staff provided medical attention until paramedics arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the jail.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed Friday at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo.

This is the second inmate death at the jail this year. Two inmates died in 2021, and one of those deaths was later ruled a homicide.

