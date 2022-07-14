© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail, Indiana State Police investigating

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published July 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
The Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate was found dead in her cell at the St. Joseph County Jail Thursday morning.

According to a press release, jail staff found the female inmate alone and unresponsive in her cell in the jail’s medical unit at around 8:30 a.m. Jail staff provided medical attention until paramedics arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the jail.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed Friday at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo.

This is the second inmate death at the jail this year. Two inmates died in 2021, and one of those deaths was later ruled a homicide.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org

Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
