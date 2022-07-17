South Bend launches grant program to support neighborhood improvements

The city of South Bend recently launched a new grant program to support neighborhood improvement projects.

The Innovation Grants for Neighborhood Inspiration, Transformation, and Enhancement — or IGNITE — program will provide $10,000 grants to neighborhood associations across the city.

The money can be used to enhance parks, put up new signage, expand the tree canopy or otherwise improve the neighborhood. The goal is to fund projects proposed and spearheaded by the residents themselves.

“Expanding resources to neighborhood associations enables residents to participate in grassroots changes that we see and feel,” Alkeyna Aldridge, the city’s director of engagement and economic empowerment, said in a release. “We look forward to seeing what proposals neighbors envision, and look forward to supporting those neighborhood leaders as they bring them to fruition.”

The city will hold two informational Zoom meetings at 12 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2., and an in-person open-house at the city’s Technology Resource Center (1165 Franklin St.) on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Active neighborhood associations can apply for a grant by Nov. 4.

