Report: RV shipments slowed in June

After a record first quarter, shipments of recreational vehicles appear to be leveling off. That’s according to the RV Industry Association’s June survey of manufacturers .

The report shows manufacturers shipped nearly 44,800 units last month — an 11.7 percent decrease from June 2021. However, total shipments are still up 7.8 percent from this time last year.

The association’s quarterly report predicted shipment numbers would level off, finishing about 8.4 percent lower than last year.

Keystone RV recently announced it would close two plants in Goshen , eliminating 334 jobs. The company has said a small number of employees may be retained to support other Keystone operations or production facilities.

The RVIA reported just over 600,000 shipments in 2021, making it the best year on record. If current projections hold, 2022 will still be the industry’s second-best year for shipments.

The June report says the association will release an updated industry forecast in September.

