© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Report: RV shipments slowed in June

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published July 26, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
RVIAJune22.png
RV Industry Assocation

After a record first quarter, shipments of recreational vehicles appear to be leveling off. That’s according to the RV Industry Association’s June survey of manufacturers.

The report shows manufacturers shipped nearly 44,800 units last month — an 11.7 percent decrease from June 2021. However, total shipments are still up 7.8 percent from this time last year.

The association’s quarterly report predicted shipment numbers would level off, finishing about 8.4 percent lower than last year.

Keystone RV recently announced it would close two plants in Goshen, eliminating 334 jobs. The company has said a small number of employees may be retained to support other Keystone operations or production facilities.

The RVIA reported just over 600,000 shipments in 2021, making it the best year on record. If current projections hold, 2022 will still be the industry’s second-best year for shipments.

The June report says the association will release an updated industry forecast in September.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags

WVPE News RV Industry AssociationRV industryRVIALocal
Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability. She has radio experience from her time as associate producer of Athens News Matters, the flagship public affairs program at WUGA-FM.
See stories by Gemma DiCarlo