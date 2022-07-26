© 2022 WVPE
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 18: Dr. Emorja Roberson, Turrell O’Neal, Jamie Pawelski

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 26, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT
Photos provided by Dr. Emorja Roberson and Turrell O'Neal Jamie Pawelski Photo by Dawn Timmons
Left: Dr. Emorja Roberson Top Right: Turrell O'Neal Bottom Right: Jamie Pawelski

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's August installment Monday, August 8th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

