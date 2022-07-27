New ordinance allows recreational marijuana in Dowagiac

For the first time, recreational marijuana will be allowed in the city of Dowagiac.

Michigan first legalized recreational weed in 2018, but Dowagiac officials initially opted out of providing business licenses. Assistant City Manager Amanda Sleigh said city officials needed more time to develop their own ordinance.

“The state, along with our neighboring communities, have worked through a lot of the bugs with the law and established some best practices,” she said. “The commission always knew that we were going to accept this business into our community. It was just giving it some time to work through some of those bugs.”

The ordinance passed Monday allows marijuana growers, processors, transporters, retailers, microbusinesses and safety compliance facilities within Dowagiac’s industrial parks and highway commercial district.

Sleigh said that covers “pretty much anything on M-51 south of Family Fare.”

The ordinance does not allow consumption establishments, excess grows, event organizers or temporary event permits. Marijuana facilities also aren’t allowed to operate in the city’s central business district.

The city has to publish the ordinance and conduct a 20-day waiting period, but Sleigh said they should be able to start taking applications in about 30 days.

Application fees are $5,000, with a $5,000 annual renewal fee.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo .