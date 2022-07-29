Man shot, killed by South Bend Police officers at Coquillard Elementary School following standoff

South Bend Police Department officers shot and killed a man Friday afternoon following a standoff outside of Coquillard Elementary School on the city’s west side.

According to a press release from the St. Joseph County Police Department, which has been asked to investigate the incident along with the Mishawaka Police Department, South Bend officers were dispatched to the school around 11:38 a.m. on Friday after a call from school employees reported a man with a handgun threatening suicide near the baseball fields.

The release says officers responded and attempted to calm the man, but at approximately 12:30 p.m., shots were fired. The man was taken by ambulance from the scene but died a short time later.

A 20-minute video of the incident posted on social media shows officers with guns drawn surrounding the man in a field outside the school. The man is seen pacing back and forth, sometimes waving his arms and appearing to speak with officers.

About 11 and a half minutes into the video, a South Bend police SWAT team vehicle arrives and drives onto the field. Approximately 1 minute later, the man appears to reach for his waist and then raise his arm.

Multiple shots are heard in rapid succession, and the man falls to the ground. Officers then move in, and an ambulance is seen driving onto the field about 1 minute later. The man’s name has not yet been released.

In the press release, Sheriff Bill Redman provided the following statement:

“At this time our investigators are conducting interviews of police officers and witnesses and reviewing all video footage of the incident. We do not know the exact details of the incident and I urge the community to provide our detectives with time to fully investigate all the facts. I also ask the community not to rush into any judgments until the investigation is complete. Our departments will complete this investigation in a very timely manner and provide a thorough and transparent report to the public regarding the findings of our investigation.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.