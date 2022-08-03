© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
WVPE News

Elkhart police arrest suspect in machete attack of Walmart worker

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published August 3, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

Police in Elkhart say they have made an arrest in connection with a machete attack in the Walmart parking lot on County Road 6.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say it appears the suspect, later identified 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner of Elkhart, stole a machete from the store by concealing it in his backpack.

Once out of the store, Leuchtner allegedly called a Walmart employee over to him in the parking lot and attacked him, then fled on a bicycle.

Leuchtner was arrested about an hour later. The victim, a man in his early 30s, was treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

