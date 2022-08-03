Elkhart police arrest suspect in machete attack of Walmart worker

Police in Elkhart say they have made an arrest in connection with a machete attack in the Walmart parking lot on County Road 6.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say it appears the suspect, later identified 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner of Elkhart, stole a machete from the store by concealing it in his backpack.

Once out of the store, Leuchtner allegedly called a Walmart employee over to him in the parking lot and attacked him, then fled on a bicycle.

Leuchtner was arrested about an hour later. The victim, a man in his early 30s, was treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.