Former Osceola youth softball coach pleads guilty to child molestation

A former Osceola youth softball coach has pled guilty to one felony count of child molestation as part of a deal with prosecutors.

State business records list 45-year-old Michael Feltz as the president, director and treasurer of OC Crush Fastpitch Corp., a youth travel softball league based in Osceola.

Police began investigating Feltz earlier this year, after a parent discovered that he was in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl on one of the league’s teams.

Feltz was arrested on April 7 and charged with one misdemeanor and five felony counts, including molestation of a child under age 14, possession of child pornography and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

The South Bend Tribune reports that as part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop all charges against Feltz in exchange for his guilty plea to the child molestation charge. He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 2, according to court records.

