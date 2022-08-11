© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Republican state Rep. Curt Nisly announces run for 2nd congressional district seat

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published August 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
Indiana Statehouse Republican Caucus

Republican State Representative Curt Nisly has tossed his hat into the ring to replace the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown) in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

Nisly made the announcement in a press release posted to his Facebook page Wednesday. In the release, Nisly noted that he had been raised in Elkhart County and owned a business in Kosciusko County.

Nisly has been elected four times for the 22nd district in the Indiana statehouse, which includes portions of Kosciusko and Elkhart counties, but lost to Craig Snow in the May primary after their districts were combined via redistricting.

Funeral services for Congresswoman Walorski are being held today.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org

WVPE News LocalIndiana GOPcaucusRep. Jackie Walorski2nd Congressional DistrictRep. Curt Nisly
Kent Fulmer
