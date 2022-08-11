Republican state Rep. Curt Nisly announces run for 2nd congressional district seat

Republican State Representative Curt Nisly has tossed his hat into the ring to replace the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown) in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

Nisly made the announcement in a press release posted to his Facebook page Wednesday. In the release, Nisly noted that he had been raised in Elkhart County and owned a business in Kosciusko County.

Nisly has been elected four times for the 22nd district in the Indiana statehouse, which includes portions of Kosciusko and Elkhart counties, but lost to Craig Snow in the May primary after their districts were combined via redistricting.

Funeral services for Congresswoman Walorski are being held today.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.