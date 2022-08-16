St. Joseph County Commissioners appoint Andy Kostielney to airport authority board

The St. Joseph County Commissioners unanimously appointed outgoing commissioner Andy Kostielny to the county’s airport authority board Tuesday.

The bipartisan board governs the county’s airports, including South Bend International. All five members are appointed by the commissioners.

County attorney Michael Misch, who also serves on the airport board, said Republican member Jay Asdell recently resigned, leaving an open spot for a new Republican member — Andy Kostielny.

Kostielny said his appointment would take effect Sept. 1. He’s stepping down as a commissioner later this month to join architecture, engineering, surveying and design firm DLZ Indiana.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

