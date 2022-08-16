© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

St. Joseph County Commissioners appoint Andy Kostielney to airport authority board

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published August 16, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT
WVPE Public Radio

The St. Joseph County Commissioners unanimously appointed outgoing commissioner Andy Kostielny to the county’s airport authority board Tuesday.

The bipartisan board governs the county’s airports, including South Bend International. All five members are appointed by the commissioners.

County attorney Michael Misch, who also serves on the airport board, said Republican member Jay Asdell recently resigned, leaving an open spot for a new Republican member — Andy Kostielny.

Kostielny said his appointment would take effect Sept. 1. He’s stepping down as a commissioner later this month to join architecture, engineering, surveying and design firm DLZ Indiana.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

WVPE News Andy KostielneyLocalSouth Bend International AirportSt. Joseph County Commissioners
Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
