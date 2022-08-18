Four Winds Casino South Bend opens expanded gaming floor

Four Winds Casino South Bend debuted its new, expanded gaming floor Thursday morning.

The expansion added 850 new slot machines and 11 new table games, as well as a dedicated video poker section — pushing the floor’s total span over 98,000 square feet.

The gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property, which Four Winds Chief Operating Officer Frank Freedman said has been years in the making.

“It’s been in my head and several other people’s heads for years,” he said. “It came to fruition, and I’m grateful for that.”

The gaming floor now holds a total of 1,900 slot machines and 27 table games.

The casino is also working on a 23-story hotel tower that’s set to be completed in early 2023. The facility will include 317 guest rooms, a spa, cafe, swimming pool and convection area with a ballroom and meeting spaces.

Freedman said the expansion has created 350 construction jobs, and is expected to create another 350 to 400 when the casino-resort opens.

Four Winds Casino South Bend is a financial supporter of WVPE.

