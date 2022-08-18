South Bend officials offer first public look at 2023 budget

South Bend officials gave their first overview Wednesday of the city’s anticipated spending plan for next year.

The city proposed a total 2023 budget of roughly $425 million — about 16.5 percent larger than last year .

City Controller Dan Parker said 40 percent of that will go to the department of public works, to fund the city’s long-term streets and wastewater projects.

“Those are large projects that will take multiple years to complete, but we do budget for the entirety of the project up front and know that that money will be spent over the next three or four years,” he said.

Parker said inflation has complicated this year’s budget cycle, largely by driving up costs for large-scale construction projects. Like many employers, he said the city will also have to work to keep wages competitive for employees.

Other notable changes from the 2022 budget include a 51 percent increase in funding for Venues, Parks and Arts. Mayor James Mueller said the city plans to revamp the department with a new focus on community programming.

City officials and the Common Council will hold several more meetings throughout the fall to discuss the budgets of different departments:



Wednesday, Aug. 24 — Police & Fire Department

Wednesday, Aug. 31 — Venues, Parks & Arts

Tuesday, Sept. 6 — Council Working Session #1

Wednesday, Sept. 7 — Public Works

Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Department of Community Investment

Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Council Working Session #2

Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Administrative Departments

Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Mayor’s Office, Legal Department, Clerk, Council

Thursday, Oct. 6 — Transpo, Budget Wrap-Up and Final Questions

All meetings will take place at 5 p.m. A final vote on the 2023 budget is scheduled for the council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.

The city also plans to hold a community meeting about the budget on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Residents can offer feedback through 311 or the city’s budget website .

