ECS, enFocus launch map to help students find free WiFi outside of school

Elkhart Community Schools and local nonprofit enFocus are partnering to help students access free WiFi outside of school.

The two recently launched the Elkhart Open WiFi Map, which lists more than 100 locations throughout the community where students can connect to the internet.

A joint release from ECS and enFocus says recent census data indicates that at least 22 percent of district students lack at-home internet access, and 15 percent rely on mobile data plans alone.

"We are proud to collaborate with enFocus to provide yet another tool aimed toward setting our students up for successful academic careers,” Jason Inman, ECS director of information technology, said. "We are always looking for additional connectivity solutions and will continue to share opportunities with our families as they become available."

The map includes addresses and hours of operation for libraries, coffee shops, parks and other locations that provide free WiFi.

Print copies of the map will be distributed in schools over the next couple of weeks. It will also be available on the City of Elkhart and ECS websites.

Elkhart Community Schools is the licensee of WVPE.