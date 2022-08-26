Arrest made, charges filed in hit-and-run that killed local Catholic priest

Officials with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office announced Thursday that a 47‑year‑old South Bend man had been charged in connection with a hit‑and‑run collision with a bicyclist Monday evening on State Road 2.

That crash resulted in the death of 67‑year‑old Father Jan Klimczyk, a retired priest in residence at the Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend.

A press release said 47‑year‑old Shad Michael Jeffrey of South Bend was arrested Tuesday night and was charged, yesterday, with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in the Death of Another Person. It is a level 4 felony.

Jeffery is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Klimczyk’s visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Saint Joseph Funeral Home in South Bend. A second visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to noon at Saint Adalbert Catholic Church, with mass beginning at noon.

