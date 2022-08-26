© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Arrest made, charges filed in hit-and-run that killed local Catholic priest

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published August 26, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

Officials with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office announced Thursday that a 47‑year‑old South Bend man had been charged in connection with a hit‑and‑run collision with a bicyclist Monday evening on State Road 2.

That crash resulted in the death of 67‑year‑old Father Jan Klimczyk, a retired priest in residence at the Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend.

A press release said 47‑year‑old Shad Michael Jeffrey of South Bend was arrested Tuesday night and was charged, yesterday, with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in the Death of Another Person. It is a level 4 felony.

Jeffery is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Klimczyk’s visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Saint Joseph Funeral Home in South Bend. A second visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to noon at Saint Adalbert Catholic Church, with mass beginning at noon.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags

WVPE News LocalHit and Runcatholic
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
See stories by Kent Fulmer