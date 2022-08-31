Minor injuries reported after Wednesday morning school bus crash near Dowagiac

Four students received minor injuries Wednesday morning after a school bus crash in Cass County north of Dowagiac.

In a letter posted to the Dowagiac Union Schools Facebook page, superintendent Jonathan Whan wrote that at around 6:45 a.m., a secondary school bus carrying four students and two adults was involved in an accident at the intersection of Dewey Lake and Atwood roads.

Police say the bus driver failed to stop at an intersection and the bus was then hit in the side by an oncoming vehicle. The bus tipped over, and the truck ended up in a ditch. Fog was reported in the area.

The letter says three of the students on board were released to their parents with minor cuts and abrasions after being treated by first responders. The fourth student’s parents could not be reached at the time of the accident, so they were transported to hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the bus and the driver of the other vehicle were OK. The second adult on board the bus was “shaken up” and taken to the hospital, but is also doing OK, according to the letter.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

