WVPE News

St. Joseph County VA clinic to be renamed in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published September 9, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT
The St. Joseph County VA Clinic in Mishawaka is being renamed in honor of late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown).

A bill doing so passed the House of Representatives by unanimous consent in August and was approved by the Senate unanimously on Thursday. It’s now headed to President Biden’s desk.

The bill was sponsored by the entire Indiana congressional delegation. It renames the Mishawaka clinic to the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.”

Walorski and three others were killed in a car crash just south of Wakarusa in August. She was elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd congressional district in 2012.

The Indiana Republican Party chose Rudy Yakym in a special caucus last month to replace Walorski on the ballot this November. A special election to fill the rest of Walorski’s term and the general election for the next two-year term are being held concurrently.

Yakym is the director of growth initiatives at Kem Krest, and previously served as finance director for Walorski’s congressional campaign.

The Democratic candidate for the district 2 seat this November is Goshen teacher Paul Steury.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
