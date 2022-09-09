St. Joseph County VA clinic to be renamed in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski

The St. Joseph County VA Clinic in Mishawaka is being renamed in honor of late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown).

A bill doing so passed the House of Representatives by unanimous consent in August and was approved by the Senate unanimously on Thursday. It’s now headed to President Biden’s desk.

The bill was sponsored by the entire Indiana congressional delegation. It renames the Mishawaka clinic to the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.”

Walorski and three others were killed in a car crash just south of Wakarusa in August. She was elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd congressional district in 2012.

The Indiana Republican Party chose Rudy Yakym in a special caucus last month to replace Walorski on the ballot this November. A special election to fill the rest of Walorski’s term and the general election for the next two-year term are being held concurrently.

Yakym is the director of growth initiatives at Kem Krest, and previously served as finance director for Walorski’s congressional campaign.

The Democratic candidate for the district 2 seat this November is Goshen teacher Paul Steury.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.