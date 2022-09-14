Victim who drowned in Winona Lake Tuesday identified as 25-year-old Warsaw man

A 25‑year‑old Warsaw man drowned in Winona Lake Tuesday morning. Officials say the Winona Lake Police department received a call a little after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about a man yelling and in distress in the water.

They couldn’t find him and divers from the Warsaw Dive Team were called. They located the body of 25‑year‑old Anthony Steven Milton of Warsaw a little before noon. Officials say his body was found at the bottom of the lake in about six‑and‑a‑half feet of water.

Divers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the search, which was hampered by dense fog.

