South Bend-Elkhart Regional Development Authority announces local READI grant awards

The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Development Authority has awarded its share of the 2021 state Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI, grants.

The South Bend area was one of seven regions to receive the maximum $50 million in grant money last December. And on Monday, the regional development authority announced how it’s distributing $40 million of that money locally.

Big winners include nearly $12 million for the Beacon Health and Lifestyle District, a proposed redevelopment project that would turn parking lots south of Memorial Hospital in South Bend into apartments, a hotel, fitness center and office and retail space.

The Mishawaka Fieldhouse sports complex got $5 million, South Bend’s Morris Theater expansion got $1.5 million and the Potawatomi Zoo got a little over a million for a black bear habitat.

In Elkhart County, Downtown Elkhart’s River District got $6.5 million and the proposed Ariel Cycleworks apartments in Goshen will get $4.2 million. The Tolson Center is getting $2.6 million, and the Wellfield Botanic Gardens visitor center is getting $1.2 million.

Of the remaining $10 million, $7 million was set aside for future programming awards and $3 million will go towards administrative fees, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The projects receiving READI funding are:

Ariel Cycleworks, Elkhart County, $4,200,0000

Beacon Integrated Health and Lifestyle District, St. Joseph County, $11,780,000

Bremen Sunnyside Park Improvements, Marshall County, $82,965

Corson Riverwoods County Park, Elkhart County, $153,035

Culver South Main Housing Project, Marshall County, $1,300,000

Downtown Elkhart River District, Elkhart County, $6,500,000

George Wilson Park, St. Joseph County, $200,000

Harrison Street Trail, Marshall County, $144,000

Marshall County Career Innovation Center, Marshall County, $1,750,000

Mishawaka Fieldhouse, St. Joseph County, $5,000,000

Momentum SBE Entrepreneurship Hub, St. Joseph County, $550,000

Morris Performing Arts Center “Morris 100 Project”, St. Joseph County, $1,500,000

Portage Place Business, Culture and Arts Accelerator/Incubator, St. Joseph County, $550,000

Potawatomi Zoo Concession Lodge and Black Bear Habitat, St. Joseph County, $1,070,000

Pumpkinvine Nature Trail Completion, Elkhart County, $100,000

South Bend International (SBN) Air Cargo and Logistics Center Site Acquisition, Regional, $800,000

Tolson Center for Community Excellence, Elkhart County, $2,600,000

Water Street Townhomes, Marshall County, $520,000

Wellfield Visitor Center, Elkhart County, $1,200,000

