Aha with Alastair Ep. 10 - Sarah Willis, Mozart y Mambo, and more

With a new season for the South Bend Symphony Orchestra begins a new season of the podcast, Aha with Alastair, hosted by Music Director Alastair Willis.

The season opens with a very fun, upbeat and celebratory concert, including music by Igor Stravinsky, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Joseph Bologne, Darius Milhaud, and Joshua Davis and Yuniet Lombida. The podcast also features a conversation with french horn soloist Sarah Willis, who also happens to be (you guessed it) Alastair's sister!