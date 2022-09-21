WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for a new podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis will discuss pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.
Aha with Alastair Ep. 10 - Sarah Willis, Mozart y Mambo, and more
With a new season for the South Bend Symphony Orchestra begins a new season of the podcast, Aha with Alastair, hosted by Music Director Alastair Willis.
The season opens with a very fun, upbeat and celebratory concert, including music by Igor Stravinsky, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Joseph Bologne, Darius Milhaud, and Joshua Davis and Yuniet Lombida. The podcast also features a conversation with french horn soloist Sarah Willis, who also happens to be (you guessed it) Alastair's sister!