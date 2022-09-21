© 2022 WVPE
Juvenile detained in connection with Tuesday shots fired incident on South Bend school bus

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published September 21, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

The South Bend Police Department says it has detained a juvenile in connection with a Tuesday incident where a gun was fired on a South Bend Community School Corporation bus.

According to a press release, police were called to the 400 block of Terri Street around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to investigate reports that a gun had been discharged on the school bus, which was transporting students from Jackson Middle School.

Ballistics evidence confirmed that one round was fired on the bus. Nobody was injured.

Police say an investigation identified a juvenile suspect, who was subsequently interviewed. They have been detained at the juvenile justice center on charges of dangerous possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and criminal recklessness.

Jackson Middle School principal Niesha Phillips told parents about the incident in a letter yesterday. She wrote the district is assisting the police in their investigation and increased security measures at the school Wednesday.

