LaPorte County Sheriff says semi driver who nearly hit school bus in August arrested

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a semi-truck driver who allegedly nearly collided with a school bus full of children late last month.

Police say the bus was making a right turn into a driveway off of U.S. 30 on Aug. 29 when a semi behind it did not slow down.

The bus driver didn’t finish the turn, and the semi passed the bus on the right, leaving the roadway and clipping a utility pole before fleeing the scene.

At the time of the incident, the bus was carrying 36 students plus the driver. In a Facebook post, the LaPorte County Sheriff says an investigation identified Crown Point resident Chukudi Chinwah as the driver of the truck.

He turned himself in, was booked into the LaPorte County Jail Monday and released that afternoon on bond.

