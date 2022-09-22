© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Niles shooting victims identified, police say incident may be connected to other recent homicides

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer,
The Associated Press
Published September 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

Police in Niles have released the names of the two teens who were killed in a shooting incident late Tuesday night.

They were 15‑year‑old Demi Galvin and 18‑year‑old Yasmeen Scott. Police say group of people approached a home on 6th street and started shooting then got in a car and fled the scene.

Niles police say the shooting late Tuesday could be related to two homicides in the same area, one in August and another two weeks ago.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags
WVPE News LocalNilesShooting
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
See stories by Kent Fulmer
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press