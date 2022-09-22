Niles shooting victims identified, police say incident may be connected to other recent homicides

Police in Niles have released the names of the two teens who were killed in a shooting incident late Tuesday night.

They were 15‑year‑old Demi Galvin and 18‑year‑old Yasmeen Scott. Police say group of people approached a home on 6th street and started shooting then got in a car and fled the scene.

Niles police say the shooting late Tuesday could be related to two homicides in the same area, one in August and another two weeks ago.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org.

