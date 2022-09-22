© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

South Bend Cubs are Midwest League champs after beating Lake County Captains 7-4

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published September 22, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
four_winds_field__sb_cubs__.jpg
WVPE File Photos
/

The South Bend Cubs are the Midwest League champs.

The Cubs beat the Lake County Captains 7-4 Wednesday to win game 3 of the series and take the championship.

The win comes after South Bend lost the first game of the series making the 2nd and 3rd games “must win” for the team. It was the 2nd league title in 3 years for the Cubs.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags
WVPE News LocalSouth Bend Cubsminor league baseball
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
See stories by Kent Fulmer