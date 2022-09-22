South Bend Cubs are Midwest League champs after beating Lake County Captains 7-4

The South Bend Cubs are the Midwest League champs.

The Cubs beat the Lake County Captains 7-4 Wednesday to win game 3 of the series and take the championship.

The win comes after South Bend lost the first game of the series making the 2nd and 3rd games “must win” for the team. It was the 2nd league title in 3 years for the Cubs.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org.

