Penn High School junior only student in world to get perfect score on AP Calc exam

A Penn High School junior is the only student in the world to get a perfect score on this year’s Advanced Placement Calculus exam.

In a press release, Penn-Harris-Madison schools says the College Board recently notified the district of 10th grader Felix Zhang’s perfect score.

AP exams, which are administered by the College Board and can give students college credits for high school classes, are scored on a scale of 1 to 5.

Zhang took the test last year as a sophomore and not only scored a 5, but also managed to get every point possible on the exam for a total maximum score of 108 out of 108.

Approximately 20 percent of students who took last year’s AP Calculus AB exam earned a 5, the highest percentage since 2016.

Zhang attended Penn-Harris-Madison’s Northpoint Elementary and Discovery Middle School. He took AB calculus last year from Penn High School teacher Denise White, who is also his calculus BC teacher this year.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

