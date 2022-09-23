Washington High School student arrested after gun found in backpack

South Bend Police say a Washington High School student was arrested Thursday after a handgun was found in their backpack.

In a press release, police say a department school resource officer responded to a physical altercation between two students at the school.

The locker of one of the students in the altercation was subsequently searched, and a backpack containing a handgun was found by school personnel and turned over to the school resource officer.

The student was then arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail instead of the juvenile justice center as they had a prior weapons offense.

No one was injured. The arrest comes one day after a Jackson Middle School student was detained in connection with a gun being fired on a South Bend Community School Corporation school bus.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

