August RV shipments down compared to last year but up from July, industry report says

RV shipments were down 36 percent in August compared to last year, but are also up nearly 14 percent compared to July, according to a report from the RV Industry Association.

Association president and CEO Craig Kirby says that means shipments are “normalizing” to pre-pandemic levels, in line with earlier projections.

In 2021 — the best year ever for the industry — August saw 52,819 shipments. In comparison, manufacturers shipped 33,783 RVs last month — a 36 percent decrease, but up from July’s 29,647.

But boosted by the first five months of 2022, overall shipments through July are still only down 2.6 percent compared to 2021.

The report’s release comes on the first day of the week-long Elkhart RV Dealer Show, where retailers can see the latest models and products offered by local manufacturers and suppliers.

It’s the end of a two-year hiatus — the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

