Two former Starke County detectives indicted on multiple criminal charges

Two former Starke County detectives have been indicted on multiple criminal charges in an investigation into missing evidence from the county Sheriff's Department.

The Indiana State Police says a grand jury indicted Adam Gray of Knox and Don Ferguson of South Bend. Both are former Starke County Sheriff's deputies.

Gray is facing four felony counts of official misconduct as well as two counts of misdemeanor theft and one misdemeanor each of dealing marijuana and dealing paraphernalia.

Ferguson is facing three felony counts of official misconduct, one felony count of theft of a firearm and two misdemeanors — theft and false informing.

Gray and Ferguson have both turned themselves in to the Starke County Jail.

