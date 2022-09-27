© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Two former Starke County detectives indicted on multiple criminal charges

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published September 27, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
IPB News

Two former Starke County detectives have been indicted on multiple criminal charges in an investigation into missing evidence from the county Sheriff's Department.

The Indiana State Police says a grand jury indicted Adam Gray of Knox and Don Ferguson of South Bend. Both are former Starke County Sheriff's deputies.

Gray is facing four felony counts of official misconduct as well as two counts of misdemeanor theft and one misdemeanor each of dealing marijuana and dealing paraphernalia.

Ferguson is facing three felony counts of official misconduct, one felony count of theft of a firearm and two misdemeanors — theft and false informing.

Gray and Ferguson have both turned themselves in to the Starke County Jail.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
