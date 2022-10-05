South Bend man arrested in connection to shooting incident with Indiana State Excise Police Officer

A 20‑year‑old South Bend man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident involving an Indiana State Excise Officer.

Officials with the Indiana State Police, who conducted the investigation, arrested Ian Steven McDonald Austin of South Bend for attempted murder Tuesday evening. He’s being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The arrest is related to an incident last week where An Indiana State Excise Officer was working a special detail around St. Joseph County convenience stores.

The officer began following a vehicle at around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, when the driver of the vehicle stopped on Rockne Drive near Jacob Street, got out of his car, and fired multiple shots at the excise officer’s vehicle. The officer returned fire and the man fled the scene.

