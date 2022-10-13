Michiana’s only abortion clinic says it has resumed providing abortion services and will continue doing so until at least mid-January.

In a Facebook post, Whole Woman’s Health of South Bend says it is currently taking appointments for October and November and will be expanding its schedule in the near future. Appointments can be made online or by phone.

The clinic can resume abortion services because enforcement of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban has been blocked until a lawsuit challenging it on constitutional grounds is heard before the Indiana Supreme Court.

The ban only allows abortion if the pregnant person’s life or serious physical health is at risk, in some cases of lethal fetal anomalies and in some cases of rape or incest. It took effect in September but was temporarily blocked a week later by Owen County judge Kelsey Hanlon, who ruled that it likely violated the Indiana Constitution.

Attorney General Todd Rokita appealed that decision directly to the Indiana Supreme Court, which agreed to take the case on Wednesday. A hearing is set for Jan. 12 and the injunction blocking the ban from taking effect will remain in place until then.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

