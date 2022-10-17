© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Mishawaka Common Council unanimously approves 2023 budget

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published October 17, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT
Mayor Dave Wood speaks to the Common Council about the 2023 budget.
Screenshot
/
YouTube
Mayor Dave Wood speaks to the Common Council about the 2023 budget.

The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously approved the city’s 2023 budget Monday night. It’s just over $64 million, around 8.6 percent more than last year. Mayor Dave Wood said much of that cost increase is due to inflation.

“We’re all impacted by it at home,” Wood said. “Well, that means we’re impacted many times over here at the city with everything that we buy.”

But he told the council earlier this month that the 2023 budget is still balanced, as the city is dipping into its cash reserves to cover the planned increases.

Wood said public safety is a major focus this year. That includes around $800,000 dollars to hire more police officers and firefighters, as well as $356,000 to buy a fourth city ambulance.

Other budgetary increases include funds for IT to service city security cameras, increased gas and supply costs for city vehicles and pedestrian safety improvements around Twin Branch Park.

There’s also funding for office and other supplies, as the city recently moved into its new city hall at 100 Lincolnway West. The building consolidates city administration, utility and police departments under one roof.

