Mishawaka Common Council unanimously approves 2023 budget

The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously approved the city’s 2023 budget Monday night. It’s just over $64 million, around 8.6 percent more than last year. Mayor Dave Wood said much of that cost increase is due to inflation.

“We’re all impacted by it at home,” Wood said. “Well, that means we’re impacted many times over here at the city with everything that we buy.”

But he told the council earlier this month that the 2023 budget is still balanced, as the city is dipping into its cash reserves to cover the planned increases.

Wood said public safety is a major focus this year. That includes around $800,000 dollars to hire more police officers and firefighters, as well as $356,000 to buy a fourth city ambulance.

Other budgetary increases include funds for IT to service city security cameras, increased gas and supply costs for city vehicles and pedestrian safety improvements around Twin Branch Park.

There’s also funding for office and other supplies, as the city recently moved into its new city hall at 100 Lincolnway West. The building consolidates city administration, utility and police departments under one roof.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.