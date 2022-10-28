Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy, former deputy charged with felony ghost employment

An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been arrested and charged with felony ghost employment.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie were both charged with the crime following an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

The office says Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office in March and ordered an internal investigation.

The results of that were then forwarded to the Indiana State Police, who submitted their findings to the Elkhart County Prosecutor.

Police say McQuarie has since retired from the Sheriff's office while Fackelman remains on paid suspension.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

