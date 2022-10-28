© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy, former deputy charged with felony ghost employment

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published October 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
0A00F5C2-DA5B-4763-AAEBC1D2164670BB_carouselimage.png

An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been arrested and charged with felony ghost employment.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie were both charged with the crime following an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

The office says Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office in March and ordered an internal investigation.

The results of that were then forwarded to the Indiana State Police, who submitted their findings to the Elkhart County Prosecutor.

Police say McQuarie has since retired from the Sheriff's office while Fackelman remains on paid suspension.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags
WVPE News LocalElkhart County Sheriff's Departmentghost employment
Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
See stories by Jakob Lazzaro