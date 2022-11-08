Incumbent Republicans Jake Teshka, Dale DeVon keep St. Joseph County state house seats

Incumbent Republican Jake Teshka has won reelection to represent Indiana State House district 7, soundly defeating Democrat Ross Deal by around 20 percentage points in a rematch of their 2020 race.

Deal had been appointed in 2018 to replace former Democratic representative Joe Taylor. He ran in 2020 but lost to Teshka by around 8 points.

District 5 incumbent Republican Dale DeVon also won reelection but by a smaller margin. In office since 2012, DeVon defeated Democratic St. Joseph County Board of Health president Heidi Beidinger by around 13 percentage points.

A professor in the University of Notre Dame’s department of biological sciences, Beidinger said she decided to run for the seat following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

But she was not able to come within striking distance of DeVon in comparison to his 2020 race where he beat Democrat Don Westerhausen by just 427 votes.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

