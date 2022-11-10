WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for a new podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis will discuss pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.
Aha with Alastair (and David)
In this episode of Aha with Alastair, South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis talks with guest conductor David Lockington about this weekend's Jack M. Champagne Masterworks concert with a water theme.
Do you want to flow upstream with us, aquacise your senses and dry your water-logged ears?
Then come set sail and saturate your souls with a flood of music inspired by both fresh water and salt water composed by Wagner, Smetana, Debussy, as well as the St. Joseph River Suite by Marvin Curtis and Bryan Edington.