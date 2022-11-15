South Bend supporting development in urban neighborhoods by offering gap funding to developers

The city of South Bend is working to support construction of new residential housing in urban neighborhoods. The city has issued a request for proposals for infill development for the New Neighborhood Homes Initiative. The city is looking to develop well-designed, infill housing on vacant land in the city’s neighborhoods. A statement from the city said, “The purpose of this effort is to help support our urban neighborhoods by introducing new housing, improving the quality of life, and promoting the market potential to a broader audience.” Available funding may be awarded to one or more successful proposals with a maximum of one award per applicant. Proposals may request up to $750,000. Additional details on the program are available on the city’s website. For information on this project or to submit a proposal, go to southbendin.gov.