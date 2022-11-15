© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

South Bend supporting development in urban neighborhoods by offering gap funding to developers

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published November 15, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST
city of sb urban housing.jpg
City of South Bend

The city of South Bend is working to support construction of new residential housing in urban neighborhoods. The city has issued a request for proposals for infill development for the New Neighborhood Homes Initiative. The city is looking to develop well-designed, infill housing on vacant land in the city’s neighborhoods. A statement from the city said, “The purpose of this effort is to help support our urban neighborhoods by introducing new housing, improving the quality of life, and promoting the market potential to a broader audience.” Available funding may be awarded to one or more successful proposals with a maximum of one award per applicant. Proposals may request up to $750,000. Additional details on the program are available on the city’s website. For information on this project or to submit a proposal, go to southbendin.gov.

Tags
WVPE News urban revitalizationinfill housingCity of South Bend
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
See stories by Kent Fulmer