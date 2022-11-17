© 2022 WVPE
South Bend native wins National Book Award

Published November 17, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST
Tess Gunty won the 2022 National Book Award for fiction for her novel, "The Rabbit Hutch."

A South Bend native is among this year’s National Book Award winners.

Tess Gunty won the award for fiction for her debut novel, The Rabbit Hutch.

Gunty is a 2015 graduate of the University of Notre Dame. A release from the university says, “The Rabbit Hutch weaves together the lives of people residing in a low-income apartment complex in a fictional Indiana rust-belt town.”

Like Gunty’s native South Bend, Vacca Vale strives to recover from the demise of an auto manufacturer.

"Gunty’s novel explores contemporary malaise, dives into medieval Catholic mysticism and loops through multiple narratives with verve, acuity and deep care," the release said.

