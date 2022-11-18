South Bend Warming Centers Open

Because of the weather, warming centers are in place across South Bend if you or someone you know needs to get out of the cold.

Warming centers can be found at the following locations:

Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.)



Monday through Thursday - 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday - 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd)



Monday through Friday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday - 1 to 8 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (1522 W. Linden Ave.)



Monday through Friday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

O'Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter St.)

