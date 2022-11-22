A former Mishawaka mayor has died

The former mayor of Mishawaka, Robert Kovach passed away on Sunday. He was 81. Kovach began his career in politics in 1968 and was elected councilman at large in Mishawaka where he served as President of Council from 1972 to 1974. He then was elected Indiana State Senator for District 11 from 1974 to 1978 and Mayor of Mishawaka from 1980 to 1983. There will be a private family service with burial taking place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mishawaka Education Foundation.