Elkhart County judge rejects plea agreement for alleged barn arsonist

A judge in Elkhart County today rejected a guilty plea agreement from alleged barn arsonist, Sherry Thomas. The 33 year old was pleading guilty to eight counts of arson. Any additional time would be spent in community corrections. But, according to WNDU, the judge said the plea agreement was problematic for anyone with a criminal record. Thomas faces eight counts of arson and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She originally pleaded not guilty to helping Joseph Hershberger set the fires. Hershberger was sentenced to 96 years in prison.