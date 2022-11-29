© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 22: Nicholas Payton, Rafael Chavez Moreno, Sarah Taylor

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST
Photos provided by Rafael Chavis Moreno, Nicholas Payton, Sarah Taylor
Left: Rafael Chavis Moreno Center: Nicholas Payton Right: Sarah Taylor

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's December installment, Monday December 12th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith.

