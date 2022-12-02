© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

South Bend Calvert Street Shooting Update

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published December 2, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST

Officials with the South Bend Police Department have issued an update on a

shooting incident Saturday in the 2800 block of West Calvert Street. At the time,

police reported three people had suffered gunshot injuries. Few other details

were released, including the seriousness of those injuries. Police now say two

people were killed and a third is in stable condition. The incident is thought to be

a murder/suicide. A report from the department says investigators believe

62-year-old Robert Lechtanski shot his wife, 60-year-old Debbie Lechtanski and a

family friend, 25-year-old Giselle Montero, before turning his gun on himself.

Both Debbie and Robert Lechtanski were pronounced dead at the scene. Montero

was taken to Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. Two other people were

in the home but were not injured.

Tags
WVPE News South BendShootinglocal news
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
See stories by Kent Fulmer