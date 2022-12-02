South Bend Calvert Street Shooting Update

Officials with the South Bend Police Department have issued an update on a

shooting incident Saturday in the 2800 block of West Calvert Street. At the time,

police reported three people had suffered gunshot injuries. Few other details

were released, including the seriousness of those injuries. Police now say two

people were killed and a third is in stable condition. The incident is thought to be

a murder/suicide. A report from the department says investigators believe

62-year-old Robert Lechtanski shot his wife, 60-year-old Debbie Lechtanski and a

family friend, 25-year-old Giselle Montero, before turning his gun on himself.

Both Debbie and Robert Lechtanski were pronounced dead at the scene. Montero

was taken to Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. Two other people were

in the home but were not injured.