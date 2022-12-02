© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

South Bend Stand-Off

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published December 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST
IPB News

South Bend police officers who were responding to a shooting ended up involved in a standoff. Few details have been released at this point, but officials say police were called to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive at about 7:30 last night to investigate an assault and possible shooting. When they arrived, officers located a female victim suffering injuries. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. No information was released about the nature of the injuries or their seriousness. As police were responding to the scene, they learned they learned that a man had barricaded himself inside the home. The South Bend Police Department SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene to assist. Officials say that, after the man stopped communicating with negotiators, police used what was described as a chemical agent to make entry into the house, at which time the standoff ended. A statement from the department said that they expect to release additional details later.

local newsSouth Bend PoliceIndiana Newsstandoff
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
