South Bend Stand-Off

South Bend police officers who were responding to a shooting ended up involved in a standoff. Few details have been released at this point, but officials say police were called to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive at about 7:30 last night to investigate an assault and possible shooting. When they arrived, officers located a female victim suffering injuries. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. No information was released about the nature of the injuries or their seriousness. As police were responding to the scene, they learned they learned that a man had barricaded himself inside the home. The South Bend Police Department SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene to assist. Officials say that, after the man stopped communicating with negotiators, police used what was described as a chemical agent to make entry into the house, at which time the standoff ended. A statement from the department said that they expect to release additional details later.