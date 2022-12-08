Armed man arrested after trying to enter Adams High School

South Bend Police say school security measures and a quick-acting school resource officer kept an armed man out of Adams High School. Yesterday morning police say they were notified that a man with a weapon was trying to get into the school. South Bend Police say Student Resource Officer Anthony Pearson caught the man, who had a knife, near the school. 31-year-old Juan Maldonado was arrested and taken to the St. Joe County Jail. Adams High School was on lockdown for about 15 minutes for the incident, but everyone is safe.