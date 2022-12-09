The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing person

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing person. 26 year old Joseph Chaffins was last seen Oct. 26 in the North Webster area. His family has not seen or heard from him since that time. Chaffins is from Pierceton, Indiana. He’s 5’8”, around 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information please contact the Kosciusko County Detective Bureau (574) 267-5667 or the tip line at (574) 372-2494.