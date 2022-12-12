A Michigan chef is, again, at the center of a case involving terrorism and deportation.

For several decades, Kurdish immigrant Ibrahim Parlak has operated a café in the town of Harbert, along Lake Michigan.

In 2004, the U-S government ordered Parlak removed to Turkey, because of his ties to a group federal officials identified as a terrorist organization many years after Parlak was associated with it.

The townspeople in Harbert and several members of Congress from Michigan came to Parlak’s defense.

And in 2018, he was granted the right to stay in the U-S on grounds that he would be tortured or killed if returned to Turkey.

Now immigration officials want Parlak’s case re-examined.

His attorney – Robert Carpenter – tells WDET’s Quinn Klinefelter the government’s reasons stem in part from that hearing in 2018.

In a statement, the Detroit branch of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the agency does not comment on ongoing or pending litigation.