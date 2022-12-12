© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has formally started her 2024 campaign for governor

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 12, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST
LG_CROUCH_2020_HEADSHOT-WEB.jpg
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch
/
in.gov

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has formally started her 2024 campaign for governor. Crouch says she won't shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record. That's despite the discontent Holcomb faces among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016 and 2020. She is joining U.S. Sen. Mike Braun in what could become an expensive fight for the Republican nomination. Holcomb can’t seek reelection because of term limits. Crouch announced her campaign today in an online video message. She will be seeking to become Indiana’s first female governor.

