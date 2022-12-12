U.S. Sen. Mike Braun officially launches run for governor

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said he’s running for governor to make Indiana a leader for “freedom, opportunity and prosperity.”

The Republican officially launched his gubernatorial bid Monday.

Braun is in the middle of his first term in the U.S. Senate. Prior to that, the southern Indiana native was a state legislator for three years and served a decade on a local school board.

His campaign launch was at a high-end steakhouse in downtown Indianapolis. Speaking to a group of major GOP donors and supporters, Braun said he’ll “engage all of you” to help him understand what the issues are.

“When you look at the issues that I think are important to most Americans, most Hoosiers, I’m going to weigh in on them," Braun said. "And I’m going to do it in a way that is entrepreneurial and going to maybe push the envelope a little bit.”

Braun specifically cited high health care prices, the state’s poor infant and maternal mortality rates, education and salary raises for the state police.

Braun is part of a Republican primary race that includes Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.

