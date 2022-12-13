South Bend Police Department seeing another uptick in Kia thefts

The crime trend started in July as a video made rounds online demonstrating how these types of vehicles can be stolen without a key.

This type of theft can also impact newer-model Hyundai vehicles. The police South Bend Police Department recommends using a steering wheel locking device, parking in well-lit areas, keeping doors locked at all times, keeping personal belongings out of plain view and reporting any suspicious activity to the South Bend Police Department. Using tactics like this can help avoid making vehicles a target. These thefts and attempted thefts remain active and ongoing investigations by our Property Crimes Unit.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP.